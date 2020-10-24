Adams County has seen an upsurge in criminal activity in recent weeks, particularly with regard to car and home thefts. Suspects have been sighted checking car and house doors. Thefts of items such as ATM cards and valuable equipment in vehicles and have been reported from unlocked areas. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has arrested some suspects, all of whom in from out of state recently.
Oct 21, The Record Reporter
