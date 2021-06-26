On June 21, at approximately 10 a.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies responded to mile marker 1, on the 247 Road, near Headquarters, Clearwater County, for a single vehicle, non-injury, rollover collision, involving a logging truck.
Sarah K. Ross (20), of Cottonwood, was driving towards Headquarters, when her load shifted. The logging truck began tipping toward the passenger side until the loaded logs broke free, causing the truck to roll over onto its side. The logging truck slid approximately 50 feet before coming to a stop at the top of a 100-foot embankment. Ross escaped the truck uninjured and claimed to have been wearing a seat belt. The logging truck suffered catastrophic damage and will most likely be a total loss.
June 21, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
