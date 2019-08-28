COUNCIL -- On Thursday, Aug. 22, shortly before 5 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a one-vehicle crash southbound on US95 at milepost 144.5, seven miles north of Council. Raymond Astle, 47 of Grangeville, was southbound on US95 in a Kenworth truck pulling a trailer with a load of lumber, when he failed to negotiate a curve. Astle's truck overturned, spilling lumber onto the road and shoulder. Astle was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
Traffic was reduced to one lane, and the Idaho Transportation Department provided traffic control.
Aug. 22, Idaho State Police
