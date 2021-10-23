Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The McCall-Donnelly School Board violated the state’s open meeting law at two meetings by conducting business without a properly notified agenda or minutes of the meeting, Valley County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Naugle said.

Because of the violations, Naugle recommended that M-D trustees should schedule a training session on the specifics of the Idaho Open Meeting Law.

Oct. 14, The Star-News

