John and Denise Mager of Mager Bargains recently purchased the former Cottonwood Grange Supply building on the northwest corner of Main and Idaho streets in Cottonwood.

John Mager said that one of the things they see doing with the building is putting in a laundromat.

May 5, Cottonwood Chronicle

