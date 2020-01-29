NEZPERCE -- Join in for the Nezperce Community Maker’s Fair on Saturday, March 7, from 1-4 p.m., at the Nezperce School. Booth space is available for all makers including inventors, artists, crafters, hobbyists, designers, performers, metal works, industry professionals and anyone else who wants to share their creativity. For information or to sign up for a booth call the Nezperce Community Library at 208-937-2458 or e-mail nezperce.library@prld.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.