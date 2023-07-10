On June 23, Lewiston Police officers responded to a call of an adult male subject who was possibly attacked with a hammer near the area of 5th Street and Levee Bypass Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male, Ryan Williams, 39, who was bleeding from his head. The victim was transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where he remains with serious injuries to his skull.
A person of interest was contacted near 240 New Sixth Street on an unrelated incident where it had been reported a subject had unlawfully entered an apartment and damaged the door. Officers determined this was the subject who was involved in the incident on Levee Bypass.
