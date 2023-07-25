On July 17, a deputy responded to the area of Bingo Creek and Lovell Saddle for a water truck over the embankment and the driver trapped inside. The driver, Mark L. Teal, 67, from Bovill, had been extracted from the vehicle and was being cared for by Life Flight members. Timberline Rescue and Pierce Ambulance crew assisted in getting the victim loaded into the helicopter. Teal was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. It appeared he had got too close to the edge of the roadway, the soil had gave way and the truck rolled approximately 90 feet down the almost vertical embankment. The water truck is owned by Todd Cleveland.
July 18, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
