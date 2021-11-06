Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

On Nov. 3, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Clearwater County Deputies responded to the Dent acres area for a report of an overdue hunter. It was reported, 71-year-old Alan Wilks of Pendleton, Ore., had gone out wolf hunting in the area but did not return to camp. Deputies and multiple Clearwater County Search and Rescue teams searched the area. At approximately 10 a.m. the following morning, Wilks was found in the Weitas Creek drainage, where his vehicle had become stuck in the mud. Wilks was reunited with family after assisting him in removing his vehicle.

Nov. 4, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments