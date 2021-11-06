On Nov. 3, at approximately 10:48 p.m., Clearwater County Deputies responded to the Dent acres area for a report of an overdue hunter. It was reported, 71-year-old Alan Wilks of Pendleton, Ore., had gone out wolf hunting in the area but did not return to camp. Deputies and multiple Clearwater County Search and Rescue teams searched the area. At approximately 10 a.m. the following morning, Wilks was found in the Weitas Creek drainage, where his vehicle had become stuck in the mud. Wilks was reunited with family after assisting him in removing his vehicle.
Nov. 4, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.