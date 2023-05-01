Lewiston Police Department (LPD) safely took Eric Scott Taylor, 52, of Lewiston, into custody on April 25 following a Grand Jury Indictment for Involuntary Manslaughter and Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Fentanyl. The case is a culmination of a six-month investigation by LPD detectives. Detectives learned Taylor delivered fentanyl to the victim, Samantha G Russell, from which she overdosed and died. Taylor has been booked into the Nez Perce County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
“As a community, we cannot stand by as drug dealers kill people to make a dollar. We are holding those accountable who are praying on addiction. With the help of LPD Chief Jason Kuzik’s staff, we hope drug dealers will think twice before selling in our community,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
