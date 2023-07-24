On July 14, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Lewiston Police officers responded to a report of an unconscious subject in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue North. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male in a gravel parking lot with injuries to his head and upper body. The subject was not responsive and medics were called to the scene. The subject was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life threatening injuries. There were no suspects in the immediate area. Based on evidence found by officers and detectives, it is believed the victim was assaulted and sustained multiple cuts and puncture wounds.
No suspects are in custody, but it is believed this was a targeted attack and the suspect(s) knew the victim.
