Trent Felton of Boise would like help in finding the family who fostered him, possibly on the Camas Prairie.

Trent is 67 years old and remembers going to grade school at St. Joseph’s Mission School in the years of about 1960-1964. He can’t recall the names of the people he lived with but remembers they were kind and gave him a bicycle.

