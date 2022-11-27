Trent Felton of Boise would like help in finding the family who fostered him, possibly on the Camas Prairie.
Trent is 67 years old and remembers going to grade school at St. Joseph’s Mission School in the years of about 1960-1964. He can’t recall the names of the people he lived with but remembers they were kind and gave him a bicycle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.