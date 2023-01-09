Clyde Ewing learned his fate today in Nez Perce County District Court for the killing of Sam Johns. Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor April Smith asked District Court Judge Jay Gaskill to sentence Ewing to prison for life without parole. In the sentencing hearing, Deputy Smith presented evidence of Ewing’s violent past to include 26 different criminal arrests, two prior violent felony convictions for aggravated assault, and one conviction for grand theft. Prior to being sentenced, the court ordered a presentence investigation into Ewing.
In the end, Ewing’s long past of criminal behavior concluded with the conviction by a jury of his peers for the killing of Sam Johns over a backpack. In court, Judge Gaskill was reminded that Ewing and his son rode their bikes from the Hacienda Hotel in Clarkston and to the victim’s house in Lewiston. They entered the victim’s house with zip-tie handcuffs and a stolen handgun. When they entered, they were dressed in all black with masks and gloves. In the house, the victim’s family and friends were visiting. After Johns was shot, his mother tried to save him, but instead, she watched the life leave her son’s body.
