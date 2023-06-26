On June 8, Adams County received a report of a male shooting at power generating facilities in the Hells Canyon Corridor. Damage was sustained to both Brownlee and Hells Canyon power equipment. No one was injured and there were no customer outages related to the incident. A coordinated effort between Adams, Washington, Baker and Wallowa counties led to the apprehension of the suspect, Randy Vail, 58, of Meridian, Idaho, without incident.
June 14, The Record-Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.