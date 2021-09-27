Regional News standing
Trustees for Joint School District 171 met Sept. 20 for their regular meeting via Zoom, YouTube and in person at the Orofino Elementary Library.

The board eventually agreed to mandatory masking for all facilities in the district, beginning Sept. 21, to be reevaluated monthly, at the next of the regular school board meeting Oct. 18, based on data from Clearwater Valley Hospital/Clinics, Public Health, and Center for Disease Control recommendations.

Sept. 22, Clearwater Tribune

