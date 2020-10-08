Between 50 percent and 80 percent of Midas Gold workers would not live in the area during construction and operation of Stibnite Gold Project, according to Payette National Forest’s draft study of the proposed mine.
Housing workers at Stibnite for rotating two-week shifts would spread the economic effects of the project locally, across Idaho and to other western states, the study said.
The draft study predicts many workers would commute from larger cities in Idaho with more affordable housing and job prospects for family members moving with them, while others would commute from other states.
Oct. 1, The Star News
