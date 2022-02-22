On Jan. 4, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Washington obtained criminal indictments for Kollin Mazur and Dustin Allen for charges of distribution of fentanyl for their involvement in the overdose death of Zachary Taylor on Sept. 12, 2021. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office had previously charged Mazur with involuntary manslaughter for his actions in selling Taylor illicit fentanyl pills, which eventually lead to Taylor’s death. As a result of the federal indictment, Nez Perce County dismissed the state charge.
“Drug dealers need to understand they can be held accountable for people dying by selling these pills,” Prosecutor Justin Coleman stated.
Feb. 17, Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.