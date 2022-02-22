Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

On Jan. 4, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Washington obtained criminal indictments for Kollin Mazur and Dustin Allen for charges of distribution of fentanyl for their involvement in the overdose death of Zachary Taylor on Sept. 12, 2021. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office had previously charged Mazur with involuntary manslaughter for his actions in selling Taylor illicit fentanyl pills, which eventually lead to Taylor’s death. As a result of the federal indictment, Nez Perce County dismissed the state charge.

“Drug dealers need to understand they can be held accountable for people dying by selling these pills,” Prosecutor Justin Coleman stated.

Feb. 17, Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office

