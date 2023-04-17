New gas stations are now banned along Idaho 55 in McCall under a city code update approved last week by the McCall City Council.
The new law bans “service stations with fueling pumps” from being built within 150 feet of designated scenic routes in McCall, including Third Street and East Lake Street (Idaho 55).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.