The fate of a herd of more than 250 deer living in McCall during the winter will be decided following a public meeting with local residents, the McCall City Council said last week.
The meeting was urged by the council in response to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s warnings about the “rapid” population growth of the deer herd.
Wildlife officials previously estimated the population of the deer herd at 150 to 200 animals, but that estimate was increased to “at least” 258 animals after surveys this winter.
So far this winter, Fish and Game has responded to 40 incidents involving dead or injured deer in McCall, with more expected as the snow melts.
The large deer population is also fueling mountain lion sightings in residential areas and causing an exotic lice infestation to spread among the herd, council members were told.
