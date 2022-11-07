Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Rates at the McCall Golf Course will remain the same for the 2023 season, the McCall City Council decided last week.

The decision goes against the council’s standard policy of raising the rates annually to keep up with rising costs of materials and maintenance. That policy started in 2018.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments