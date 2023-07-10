McCall Hiking Club welcomes visitors to join outings June through September. The club meets Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Rite Aid parking lot just west of the post office. Participants sign up, arrange carpooling and leave by 8:30 a.m. Visit the website mccallhikingclub.org to find the hiking schedule and contact information.
June 22, The Star-News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.