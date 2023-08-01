A housing crisis was declared last week by the McCall City Council amid a lack of housing available to local residents.
The declaration aims to raise awareness of a housing shortage in the city that is estimated at more than 700 units, while also reinforcing resident housing as the city’s top policy priority.
