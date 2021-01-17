Routing Idaho 55 around downtown McCall via Deinhard Lane and Boydstun Street is being studied by the City of McCall and the Idaho Transportation Department.
The proposal would see the city and ITD swap ownership of the corridors in order to divert Idaho 55 traffic around downtown McCall.
Over the last 20 years, the number of vehicles passing through downtown McCall on Idaho 55 has increased from an average of 8,800 per day to 11,000 per day, according to a study of the proposed exchange presented recently to the McCall City Council.
Jan. 7, The Star-News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.