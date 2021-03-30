A $4.2 million bond to expand the McCall Public Library will be put to McCall voters in the May 18 election, the McCall City Council decided last week.
The $4.2 million proposal is $2 million less than the previous $6.2 million bond election that failed by 29 votes in May 2020.
The main reduction in the bond stems from removing $1 million that would have been used to build a home for the city’s parks department on city land along Forest Street.
March 18, The Star-News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.