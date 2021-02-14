A bond to expand the McCall Public Library will be put to McCall voters again this May, the McCall City Council decided last week.
The amount of the new bond has not been set, but will be less than the $6.2 million sought in the May 2020 election that failed.
The reduction will mainly be due to the city not asking for money to move the city park’s department to make way for the expanded library.
Feb. 4, The Star-News
