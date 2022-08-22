Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

An access road for a new front door for the McCall Municipal Airport would be provided under a deal struck between the city and a private property owner.

The deal will allow the City of McCall to buy land for a future extension of Krahn Lane that would lead to a future terminal for pilots and passengers.

