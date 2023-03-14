Regional News standing
A McCall man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of his wife on Feb. 18 in McCall’s Rio Vista neighborhood, according to the McCall Police Department.

Mark Dooley, 55, has been charged with first degree murder following the death of Lynne Dooley, 52, at a home the couple owned together on Eagle Shores Court, Valley County prosecuting attorney Brian Naugle said.

