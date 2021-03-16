A McCall man died in a house fire on East Lake Street last week, McCall Fire and EMS said.
The body of Don Eberle, 85, was found in the kitchen on the basement level of his home at 139 E. Lake St. that burned on March 3.
Firefighters arrived at the home at 9:46 p.m. to find the lower level of the two-story home ablaze, with flames venting out of windows, Chief Garrett de Jong said.
March 11, The Star-News
