The McCall Area Composite Mountain Bike Team kicks off its eighth year of competition in the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League on Saturday with the first race of the year at Brundage Mountain Resort.
The team includes 71 athletes in grades 6-12 with 27 new athletes joining the ranks the season, said Team Director Dean Cromwell.
