Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The McCall Area Composite Mountain Bike Team finished second on Saturday in the state championship race of the Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League at Bogus Basin near Boise.

Twelve racers from the McCall team finished on the podium at the race with three claiming first place for individual results.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments