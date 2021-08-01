Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

McCall’s “town herd” of deer will not be relocated after the McCall City Council last week changed course and voted down a proposed ban on wildlife feeding.

Council member Mike Maciaszek, who had previously voted in favor of the ban, changed his vote during last Thursday’s regular meeting.

The defeat of the feeding ban means the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will not trap and relocate an estimated 150 to 200 town deer next winter as planned, Regional Wildlife Manager Regan Berkley said.

July 25, The Star-News

