Designating one mile of Idaho 55 frontage south of McCall for future commercial development would be “premature,” the McCall Area Planning and Zoning Commission said on Tuesday night.
Commissioners unanimously voted to rejection of a proposal that would change the future land use designation for 168 acres of land near Elo Road from rural residential to commercial use.
Dec. 3, The Star News
