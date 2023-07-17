For area sheep ranchers it’s time to move their bands to grazing lands on the Payette National Forest. As many as 4,000 sheep, plus lambs, and 16 pack and saddle horses will be making their way through the Bear Basin and Jughandle recreational area on their way to higher elevations. The bands of sheep will be escorted by guard and herding dogs, as well as herders leading pack strings.
Forest users are advised to use caution if walking their dogs in the area during this time due to the potential presence of sheep guard dogs in the area. Having your dog on a leash will help avoid your pet’s interaction with guard dogs. Bicyclists are cautioned to dismount bikes and to move slowly around guard dogs. Motorcyclists on roads passing by sheep bands travel at very slow speeds while passing.
