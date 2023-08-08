A $12 million water bond to fund upgrades to McCall’s water treatment system will likely need to be put before city voters in 2024, the McCall City Council was told last week.
The upgrades are needed to meet current and future demand at the city’s water treatment plant, under regulatory standards set by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
