McCall Nordic and Biathlon Ski Club racers Gavin Galyardt and Taylor Nalder each landed top-10 finishes against more than 80 skiers in each category at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Junior National Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska, March 13-16.
Nalder, who races in the female U16 category, finished second in the skate sprint race, fifth in the 7-5-kilometer classic interval start and fourth in the five-kilometer skate mass start races. Galyardt races in the U18 male category. He finished 13th in the stake sprint race, 23rd in the 7.5-kilometer classic interval start and eighth in the 10-kilometer skate mass start.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.