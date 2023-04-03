Regional News standing
McCall Nordic and Biathlon Ski Club racers Gavin Galyardt and Taylor Nalder each landed top-10 finishes against more than 80 skiers in each category at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Junior National Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska, March 13-16.

Nalder, who races in the female U16 category, finished second in the skate sprint race, fifth in the 7-5-kilometer classic interval start and fourth in the five-kilometer skate mass start races. Galyardt races in the U18 male category. He finished 13th in the stake sprint race, 23rd in the 7.5-kilometer classic interval start and eighth in the 10-kilometer skate mass start.

