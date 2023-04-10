Three skiers from the McCall Winter Sports Club competed in the Tri-Division Championships at Grand Targhee Resort near Alta, Wyo. on Friday and Sunday.
U14 racer Jonathan Nichols was sixth in the super-G and third in the slalom. Nichols placed first overall with the two best combined results. U16 racer Josie Leslie placed fourth in the super-G and eighth in the slalom. U14 racer Georgia Baxley placed 14th in super-G and 26th in the slalom.
