Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Three skiers from the McCall Winter Sports Club competed in the Tri-Division Championships at Grand Targhee Resort near Alta, Wyo. on Friday and Sunday.

U14 racer Jonathan Nichols was sixth in the super-G and third in the slalom. Nichols placed first overall with the two best combined results. U16 racer Josie Leslie placed fourth in the super-G and eighth in the slalom. U14 racer Georgia Baxley placed 14th in super-G and 26th in the slalom.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments