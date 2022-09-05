Total property taxes collected by the City of McCall would increase 5% next year to keep pace with inflated costs of supplies and services, under the city’s proposed budget for 2023.
The 5% total property tax increase would raise the city’s total property tax levy from $6.9 million this year to about $7.3 million next year. That means property owners would pay about $226 in property taxes per $100,000 in assessed value.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.