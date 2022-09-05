Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Total property taxes collected by the City of McCall would increase 5% next year to keep pace with inflated costs of supplies and services, under the city’s proposed budget for 2023.

The 5% total property tax increase would raise the city’s total property tax levy from $6.9 million this year to about $7.3 million next year. That means property owners would pay about $226 in property taxes per $100,000 in assessed value.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments