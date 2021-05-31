Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

A ban on alcoholic drinks in lakefront parks in the City of McCall on the Fourth of July will remain in place for the sixth year in a row, the McCall City Council decided last week.

Council members are expected to vote to formally adopt the ban later this month, but agreed last week to follow McCall Police Chief Justin Williams’ recommendations for the holiday.

May 20, The Star-News

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments