Youth skiers and snowboarders ages 6-18 can sign up for McCall Winter Sports Club’s Alpine Race, Devo and Bog Mountain programs that will begin in December.

Athletes can choose Brundage Mountain or Tamarack Resort as their primary ski area for weekend training. They will also have the option of adding mid-week training at Little Ski Hill.

