Youth skiers and snowboarders ages 6-18 can sign up for McCall Winter Sports Club’s Alpine Race, Devo and Bog Mountain programs that will begin in December.
Athletes can choose Brundage Mountain or Tamarack Resort as their primary ski area for weekend training. They will also have the option of adding mid-week training at Little Ski Hill.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.