BOISE – Denise Dana Hanson, 59, of McCall, Idaho, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 140 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced today. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Hanson to serve five years of supervised release following her prison sentence. Hanson pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 20, 2020.
According to court records, Hanson and her brother, Daniel Joiner, also of McCall, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five hundred grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute five hundred grams or more of methamphetamine. Hanson was also indicted on two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Their charges stemmed from an investigation into their large-scale distribution of methamphetamine in McCall from January through August 2019. Law enforcement discovered that they would routinely travel to Boise to rent a vehicle, then drive to Las Vegas, Nevada, to pick up several pounds of methamphetamine for distribution in McCall. Local law enforcement partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to utilize a confidential informant and ultimately an undercover federal agent to purchase methamphetamine from Hanson. Hanson and Joiner were arrested in Boise on Aug. 3, 2019, after returning from Las Vegas. Joiner was in possession of a 9mm pistol and Hanson was found to be in possession of 888 grams of pure methamphetamine.
After her arrest, Hanson called her son from the jail and, in a recorded call, solicited him to hurt the confidential informant. In another recorded call, she stated that she would kill the undercover officer. At sentencing, Hanson was found to have obstructed justice and received an enhancement under the federal sentencing guidelines.
March 3, Department of Justice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.