A ban on homes larger than 10,000 square feet around McCall was adopted on Monday by Valley County commissioners.
The move comes as the McCall City Council is considering banning the large homes inside the city limits.
Commissioners on Monday reluctantly adopted the ban in what is known as the McCall Area of Impact, which takes in land around Payette Lake and stretches west to the Adams County line and south to beyond Elo Road.
Dec. 24, The Star-News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.