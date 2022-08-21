Regional News standing
Summer Reading was a record year at Meadows Valley Public Library. The library had 116 signed up for the kid’s program, ranging in age from infant to 17, and 19 registered for the adult program. The theme was Oceans of Possibilities and lasted eight weeks.

Aug. 10, The Record Reporter

