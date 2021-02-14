Midas Gold has submitted an updated plan that would go beyond its previous proposal to protect water quality and fish habitat at its proposed Stibnite Gold Project near Yellow Pine.
The changes come in response to the comments received on the Payette National Forest’s draft study of the project that was released last August.
Those comments, from citizens as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, worried whether Midas Gold’s plans to clean pollution from the water draining from piles of waste rock and tailings would work, especially long after the mine is closed.
Feb. 4, The Star-News
