Nearly 10,000 public comments were submitted on Midas Gold’s Stibnite Gold Project near Yellow Pine.
The comments were received during a 75-day comment period on the Payette National Forest’s draft environmental study of the mine that ended Oct. 28.
The Payette received 9,611 online comments and several hundred more comments via mail and email that are still being processed, Payette Public Affairs Officer Brian Harris said.
Nov. 5, The Star News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.