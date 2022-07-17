Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Five Midvale FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) members competed at the national level in San Diego, California during the span of the 2022 National Leadership Conference June 29 through July 3. Students competed in four different STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events with one member, Amanda Uhlenkott, placing among the top ten competitors in the nation.

Midvale FCCLA competitors were: Amanda Uhlenkott, Stella Warren, Danner Morris and Kearney Adams (team), Alyssa Britton and Lola Warren.

July 6, The Record Reporter

