On Friday, April 23, 2021, Terry Ash, 41, of Midvale, Idaho, was arrested for the shooting death of Matthew Banning. The shooting occurred on April 11, 2021, at 135 S. School Road, Midvale, Idaho. Ash is currently being held in the Washington County Jail on a $1,000,000.00 bond.
April 28, The Record-Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.