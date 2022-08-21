After learning that any DEQ water grant funding would require an updated water plan, the City of Midvale has decided to apply for the Water Plan Grant that would pay for half the cost of getting a plan done. The plane alone can cost up to $75,000, of which the city would be responsible for half. It is the goal to have a minimum requirement plan, which would total $50,000.
Aug. 10, The Record Reporter
