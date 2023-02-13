Regional News standing
The Upper Salmon Conservation Action Program funds restoration projects for fish habitats in central Idaho. It's a partnership between cobalt mining company Jervois (jer-VWAH) and the Idaho Conservation League.

A cobalt mining company and conservation group are teaming up in Idaho for the third year in a row to fund projects that restore fish habitat near the Upper Salmon River. Since 2021, the Australia-based company Jervois has made $150,000 available each year for the Upper Salmon Conservation Action Program. The company partners with the Idaho Conservation League to choose projects, which is accepting proposals. Josh Johnson with the Idaho Conservation League says the region in the central part of the state is crucial for salmon and other species that travel nearly a thousand miles from the Pacific Ocean to spawn in tributaries of the Salmon River.

