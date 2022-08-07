Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories on Aug. 1 discovered a critical sample handling error that resulted in the reporting of a false positive monkeypox test result for one patient in southwest Idaho, and a false negative test result for another patient. The affected patients and their contacts are being notified.

Monkeypox testing was temporarily suspended Monday, Aug. 1, while the laboratory conducted a full-scale investigation that identified the source of the error and established remedies to ensure that it will not happen again. Testing for monkeypox has resumed at the Bureau of Laboratories and is also available through several commercial laboratories.

