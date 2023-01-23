The Clearwater County Historical Museum members were surprised by an interesting donation from Paul and Lee Pippenger recently, a moonshiner’s still.
Lee said she and Paul had attended an auction on the Greer Grade a number of years ago. A handmade still caught Lee’s eye. When Paul asked her why she was interested in it, she wasn’t quite sure, but they were the higher bidder and brought it home.
